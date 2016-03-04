Republic of Ireland New Euro 2016 Jersey Unveiled by Umbro- 2016/17 Home Kit

The Republic of Ireland have today (March 4, 2016) unveiled their new 2016/17 home kit, which will also serve as their Euro 2016 jersey. Umbro have taken inspiration from the Irish tricolour, with more orange on the kit than on previous ones.

This Irish kit picture has the 3 Mobile logo on the front, but we would assume that it would be sponsorless when they play at the Euros owing to regulations

This is Ireland’s second straight Euro appearance, following their successful 2012 campaign.