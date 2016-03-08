Juan Iturbe declares international allegiance to Paraguay

Exciting young forward Juan Manuel Iturbe has pledged his international allegiance to Paraguay via social media today. The Roma star, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth, was born in Argentina but was raised in Paraguay. He represented Paraguay at U17 and U20 levels and even had a cap for the senior team back in 2009, but in a non competitive fixture , meaning that he could switch allegiance to Argentina if he so desired.

Iturbe was capped by Argentina U20 and also made public his desire to play for the Albiceleste a few years ago, but it now appears that he has changed his mind and chosen Paraguay. The plethora of attacking talent available at Argentina’s disposal would have probably influenced the 22 year old’s decision, but he has now publicly chosen the Albirroja.

Here is his announcement (in Spanish), which talks about the choice he had to make between Argentina and Paraguay, and his eventual decision.