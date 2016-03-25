Comedy Video- Keeper Glenn Verbauwhede does deliberate flying headbutt and gets opposition player carded

Rather funny this one from the South African Premier Soccer League clash between Maritzburg United and Arrows. Maritzburg keeper Glenn Verbauwhede baits the opposition player to come for the ball, and when he comes near, deliberately does a flying headbutt to get struck, and then complains to the referee, who awards a yellow card to the opposition player

Well worth the watch! Note that he attempts this twice in the match- the first one fails, but the second one works.

Glenn Verbauwhede headbutt 2016 and comedy video- Maritzburg vs Arrows

(Credits of this Glenn Verbauwhede video with respective third party uploaders)