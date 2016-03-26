Video Hlompho Kekana goal vs Cameroon 2016 South Africa Bafana

By Soccer Blog | Mar 26, 2016

This cracking Hlompho Kekana goal vs Cameroon (VIDEO BELOW) was a brilliant long range goal from the Bafana star, a la Florenzi’s strike for Roma against Barcelona in the CL earlier this season. Kekana’s goal v Cameroon put South Africa in the lead in their clash on 26 March, 2016, and was a stunning strike from his own half after seeing the Lions keeper off his line

Kekana goal against Cameron Video- Cameroon vs South Africa- Youtube

(Credits of this Kekana goal Cameroon Video with respective third party uploaders)

