FC Porto Dragon Constellation Jersey 2016- NB & FCP come up with unique away kit for 2016/17

By Soccer Blog | Jun 13, 2016

New Balance gave Porto a pretty mediocre away kit last season, but this year, they’ve come up with a unique idea- having a dragon constellation design on the jersey.

Porto are ofcourse nicknamed the Dragoes (Dragons in Portuguese), so this is a pretty cool idea from NB/Warrior. The Portuguese giants also have a dragon on their club crest.

Pretty simplistic design otherwise, but the dragon constellation idea makes it stand out!

