GIF Video Demba Ba Injury vs Shanghai SIPG | Ba breaks leg in CSL clash Shanghai Shenhua

By Soccer Blog | Jul 17, 2016

This Demba Ba injury vs Shanghai SIPG (VIDEO GIF BELOW) was a nastry injury that saw the former Chelsea striker suffer what appears to be a broken leg in his side’s Chinese Super League. Sun Xiang’s challenge on Ba seemed innocuous, but appeared to break his leg

Video Ba broken leg injury- Viewer discretion advised, source Vid.me

(Credits of this Ba leg injury video with respective third party uploaders. Soccer Blogger is not responsible for third party content)

