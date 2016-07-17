GIF Video Demba Ba Injury vs Shanghai SIPG | Ba breaks leg in CSL clash Shanghai Shenhua

This Demba Ba injury vs Shanghai SIPG (VIDEO GIF BELOW) was a nastry injury that saw the former Chelsea striker suffer what appears to be a broken leg in his side’s Chinese Super League. Sun Xiang’s challenge on Ba seemed innocuous, but appeared to break his leg
Video Ba broken leg injury- Viewer discretion advised, source Vid.me
(Credits of this Ba leg injury video with respective third party uploaders. Soccer Blogger is not responsible for third party content)
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
Recent Comments