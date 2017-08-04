Champions League Playoff Round Draw 2017-2018- Liverpool vs Hoffenheim & Napoli vs Nice

Jurgen Klopp will return to Germany for the playoff rounds of the Champions League after his Liverpool side were drawn against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Another interesting clash is Napoli vs Nice, with the Partenopei taking on the French side that eliminated Europa League finalists Ajax in the previous round.

CL Playoff Round League Route:

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sevilla

Young Boys vs CSKA

Napoli vs Nice

Hoffenheim vs Liverpool

Sporting Lisbon vs Steaua Bucharest

Seeded teams in this draw: Sevilla, CSKA, Napoli, Liverpool, Sporting

Unseeded teams in this draw: Istanbul Basaksehir, Young Boys, Nice, Hoffenheim, FCSB

CL Playoff Round Champions Route:

Celtic vs Astana is a repeat from last season, when the Scottish champions needed a last gasp penalty from Dembele to qualify.

Qarabag vs Copenhagen

APOEL vs Slavia Prague

Olympiakos vs Rijeka

Celtic vs Astana

Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Maribor

Seeded teams for this draw: Qarabag, Astana, Rijeka, Hapoel, Slavia Prague

Seeded teams for this draw: FC Copenhagen, APOEL Nicosia, Olympiakos, Celtic, Maribor