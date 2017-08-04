Champions League Playoff Round Draw 2017-2018- Liverpool vs Hoffenheim & Napoli vs Nice

Jurgen Klopp will return to Germany for the playoff rounds of the Champions League after his Liverpool side were drawn against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Another interesting clash is Napoli vs Nice, with the Partenopei taking on the French side that eliminated Europa League finalists Ajax in the previous round.
CL Playoff Round League Route:
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Sevilla
Young Boys vs CSKA
Napoli vs Nice
Hoffenheim vs Liverpool
Sporting Lisbon vs Steaua Bucharest
Seeded teams in this draw: Sevilla, CSKA, Napoli, Liverpool, Sporting
Unseeded teams in this draw: Istanbul Basaksehir, Young Boys, Nice, Hoffenheim, FCSB
CL Playoff Round Champions Route:
Celtic vs Astana is a repeat from last season, when the Scottish champions needed a last gasp penalty from Dembele to qualify.
Qarabag vs Copenhagen
APOEL vs Slavia Prague
Olympiakos vs Rijeka
Celtic vs Astana
Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Maribor
Seeded teams for this draw: Qarabag, Astana, Rijeka, Hapoel, Slavia Prague
Seeded teams for this draw: FC Copenhagen, APOEL Nicosia, Olympiakos, Celtic, Maribor
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
Recent Comments