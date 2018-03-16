Champions League Quarterfinal Draw 2018 Result- Sevilla vs Bayern and Liverpool v Man City in last eight

The draw for the 2018/19 Champions League quarterfinals were made today (March 16, 2018) and they’ve thrown up some interesting clashes. There will be only one English representative in the last four after Liverpool were drawn against Man City in the quarterfinals. Sevilla’s reward for upsetting Manchester United is a blockbuster clash against German giants Bayern while Juventus will take on Real Madrid in a repeat of last season’s final.

The last quarterfinal is between Barcelona and Roma, a repeat of the group stage clash between the two teams from the 2015/16 season.

There are three Spanish clubs in the last eight (Barca, Real and Sevilla), two from Italy (Juve, Roma) and England (Liverpool, Man City) and one from Germany (Bayern)

Champions League Quarterfinal Draw 2018/19

Barcelona vs Roma

Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

Juventus vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Man City

