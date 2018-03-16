Europa League Quarterfinal Draw Result 2018- Arsenal v CSKA & Atletico vs Sporting

Arsenal’s reward for seeing off AC Milan in the round of 16 is a quarterfinal tie against Russian side CSKA Moscow. The draw for the EL quarterfinals were made today (March 16, 2018), just after the Champions League quarterfinal draw was conducted. Arsenal’s hopes of playing CL football next season will probably require the Gunners to do what Man United did in 2016/17- win the Europa League to qualify. The Gunners are currently sixth in the table with 48 points, a whopping 12 points behind fourth place Liverpool.

EL Quarterfinal draw 2017/18

Leipzig v Marseille

Arsenal v CSKA

Atletico Madrid vs Sporting Lisbon

Lazio vs Salzburg

Country distribution: One club each from England, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Austria