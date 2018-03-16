Spain squad 2018 for Argentina Germany friendlies- No Morata, Sergio Roberto in Spanish roster

The Spain squad for their upcoming friendlies against Germany (Friday March 23 – Dusseldorf) and Argentina Tuesday March 27 – Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid) has been announced today (March 16, 2018), and coach Julien Lopetegui has sprung a few surprises after choosing to leave out Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata and Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto. Diego Costa, whose spot at Chelsea was effectively taken by Morata, was however picked in the squad.

The Spanish roster also has no place for domestic players like Espanyol’s Gerard Moreno and Sevilla’s Pablo Sarabia. Lopetegui also insisted that the door was not closed on World Cup selection for those who missed out on this squad.

Spain squad vs Germany & Argentina 2018:- De Gea, Kepa, Reina, Jordi Alba, Marcos Alonso, Nacho, Carvajal, Azpi, Odriozola, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Saul Niguez, Dani Parejo, Koke, Rodri, Asensio, Aspas, Rodrigo, Diego Costa, Lucas Vazquez