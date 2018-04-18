PFA Championship Team of the Season 2018-19 | EFL Championship Team of the Year 2018- Best XI players

Here is the PFA Championship Team of the Year 2018, as announced today (April 18, 2018). Leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, who will be promoted to the Premier League for the 18/19 season, have three representatives in the form of keeper John Ruddy, defender Sol Bamaba and midfielder Ruben Neves.

Fulham also have three players in this ToTY, with Ryan Sessegnon joined by teammates Ryan Fredericks and Tom Cairney. Norwich, Cardiff, Bristol City, Derby County and Sheffield United all have one representative each, making this a more diverse selection than the Premier League’s 2018 Team of the Year, which features no players from teams outside the top six.

PFA Championship Team of the Season 18/19:- John Ruddy; Ryan Fredericks, Sol Bamba, Willy Boly, Ryan Sessegnon; James Maddison, Rueben Neves, Tom Cairney; Bobby Reid, Leon Clarke, Matej Vydra

By Club: Wolves and Fulham (3 each), Norwich, Cardiff, Bristol City, Derby and Sheff Utd (one each)

By Nationality PFA EFL Championship Team of the Year 2018:- England (6), Ivory Coast, France, Portugal, Scotland, Czech Republic (1 each)

Three players in this team- Sessegnon, Cairney and Vydra are being named for the second time. All other players are being named for the first time in their careers. Sessegnon and Cairney were also named in the 2016/17 Team of the Season