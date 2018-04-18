PFA Team of the Year 2018- Sergio Aguero named in Premier League Team of the Season 2018-19

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for the first time in his career. The 29 year old is one of five players from champions Man City to feature in the XI- Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva are the other four.

Tottenham Hotspur have three representatives in this ToTY 18/19 in the form of Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are represented by one player each in the form of Marcos Alonso, David de Gea and Mo Salah respectively, which means the XI contains no player from outside the top six.

PFA Team of the Season 18/19– David de Gea; Marcos Alonso, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker; Christian Eriksen, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva; Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Mohamed Salah

De Gea, Walker and Kane are the only three who were present in the 2016/17 Team of the Year too.

Team of the season by club:- Man City (5), Tottenham (3), Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool (all 1)

By Player Nationality:- Spain (3), England, Argentina and Belgium (2 each), Denmark and Egypt (1 each)

De Gea has now been present in the ToTY 5 times, Kane 4 times, Walker 3 times, Vertonghen and David Silva 2 times. All the other entrants in the 2018 ToTY list have been named for the first time in their PL careers.