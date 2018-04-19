New LFC Kit 18-19 | Photos- New Balance officially unveil Liverpool’s 2018-2019 home shirt

First off the mark in the English top flight to unveil their new 2018/19 kit are Liverpool, who officially revealed theirs today. The Reds look set for a top four league finish in 2017/18 and are in the semifinals of the Champions League, where they will face AS Roma. The kit matches the leaked one we posted a few days ago.

Several elements in this 2018/19 LFC home shirt are inspired by Anfield- the front stripes take inspiration from the Main Stand, while NB have introduced a new number and lettering style that pays tribute to the signage on the ground and the various streets of the City.

Kit: Liverpool home kit 2018/19 (outfield and goalkeeper)

Release date: 19 April, 2018 (Will officially go on sale 11 May)

Manufacturers: New Balance

Colours: Red (Outfield) and Yellow (Goalkeeper)

Scottish giants Celtic, also NB outfitted, will unveil their new kit on the 23rd.