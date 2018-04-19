New LFC Kit 18-19 | Photos- New Balance officially unveil Liverpool’s 2018-2019 home shirt

By Soccer Blog | Apr 19, 2018

First off the mark in the English top flight to unveil their new 2018/19 kit are Liverpool, who officially revealed theirs today. The Reds look set for a top four league finish in 2017/18 and are in the semifinals of the Champions League, where they will face AS Roma. The kit matches the leaked one we posted a few days ago.

Several elements in this 2018/19 LFC home shirt are inspired by Anfield- the front stripes take inspiration from the Main Stand, while NB have introduced a new number and lettering style that pays tribute to the signage on the ground and the various streets of the City.

Kit: Liverpool home kit 2018/19 (outfield and goalkeeper)

Release date: 19 April, 2018 (Will officially go on sale 11 May)

Manufacturers: New Balance

Colours: Red (Outfield) and Yellow (Goalkeeper)

Scottish giants Celtic, also NB outfitted, will unveil their new kit on the 23rd.

LFC New Shirt 18 19

LFC New Kit 2018 19

LFC New Goalkeeper Kit 18 19

Back of New Liverpool Kit 18 19 Numbers

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites