New Rangers Hummel Kit Deal- Gers to ink deal with Danish company in 2018-19?

According to reports, Scottish Premiership outfit Glasgow Rangers are set to ink a new strip deal with Danish company Hummel beginning the 2018/19 season. The rumours first began to surface because the official Hummel twitter account began to follow Rangers and then gathered steam, with a deal all but done. The news is set to be officially announced soon.

Hummel have made some new forays into the British market recently and will be outfitting the likes of Boro (on a five year deal), Fleetwood and Charlton in the upcoming 18/19 season.

Rangers’ previous kit deal (they’re currently wearing Puma) became a major talking point after it was revealed that most of the cash from strip sales went to Mike Ashley’s company rather than the club’s own coffers.

Pic of recent clubs (see Rangers) being followed by Hummel