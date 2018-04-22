Video- Kaizer Chiefs Fans Assault Security Guard- Violence at Moses Mabhida Durban after KC Free State Stars Nedbank Cup 2018 Semifinal

By Soccer Blog | Apr 22, 2018

Disturbing scenes from the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa as fans of the Kaizer Chiefs are allegedly seen assaulting a security guard (reportedly female). The Chiefs lost their Nedbank Cup semifinal to the Free State Stars and their manager, Steve Komphela, announced his resignation from the game.

Warning Video contains violence, user discretion advised

Chiefs fans security guard Video, via Streamable

Related Posts:

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean April 22, 2018 10:25 am

    Disgusting. Club’s games next season must be played behind closed doors.

    One fan there even kicks her twice 🙁

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites