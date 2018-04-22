Video- Kaizer Chiefs Fans Assault Security Guard- Violence at Moses Mabhida Durban after KC Free State Stars Nedbank Cup 2018 Semifinal

Disturbing scenes from the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa as fans of the Kaizer Chiefs are allegedly seen assaulting a security guard (reportedly female). The Chiefs lost their Nedbank Cup semifinal to the Free State Stars and their manager, Steve Komphela, announced his resignation from the game.
Warning Video contains violence, user discretion advised
Chiefs fans security guard Video, via Streamable
Disgusting. Club’s games next season must be played behind closed doors.
One fan there even kicks her twice 🙁