Most Assists in a Champions League season- James Milner (Liverpool 2017-2018)

Liverpool’s James Milner is not the first player that would come to your mind when you think assists, but the hardworking LFC medio is now the holder of the record for most assists in a single Champions League campaign. With his assist in the first leg of Liverpool’s semifinal against Roma, Milner’s tally for 2017/18 goes to 9, thus beating the previous record of 8 set by Wayne Rooney (2013/14) and Neymar Jr. (2016/17)

Most assists in one Champions League campaign

James Milner (2017/18)- 9

Wayne Rooney (2013/14) and Neymar (2016/17)- 8

Roberto Firmino (2017/18), Ryan Giggs (2006/07) and Xavi (2008/09)- 7

List of Milner Champions League assists for 2017/18 season

Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool (1)

Maribor 0-7 Liverpool (1)

Liverpool 1-0 Maribor (1)

Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow (3)

FC Porto 0-5 Liverpool (1)

Liverpool 3-0 Man City (1)

Liverpool 5-2 AS Roma (1)