Wolves, Cardiff promoted to Premier League 2018-19- Sunderland, Barnsley, Burton Albion relegated from Championship

Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City have become the second team to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League for the 2018/19 season after a draw with Reading on the final day of the season (May 6, 2018). The goalless draw, coupled with Fulham’s shock loss to Birmingham (they had been unbeaten in 23), sends the Bluebirds to the Premier League along with Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers- a record eighth promotion for Warnock.

Bolton staged a great escape to stay in the Championship after two late goals from David Wheater and Aaron Wilbraham saw them come from behind to beat Forest 3-2. The BWFC win mean that Barnsley and Burton, who lost to Derby and PNE respectively, will be in League One next season.

Cardiff being promoted will also provide plenty of incentive for fellow Welsh side Swansea to stay up- Carlos Carvalhal’s side aren’t quite safe yet.

Promoted to Premier League 2018/19

Automatic: Wolves, Cardiff

Playoffs: Fulham, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Derby County (one of these four will go through)

Relegated from Championship:- Barnsley, Burton Albion, Sunderland

Final Championship 2017-2018 Table Pic