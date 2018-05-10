MCFC New 2018-19 Home Shirt- Manchester City debut 2018-2019 home kit v Brighton

Manchester City debuted their new home kit vs Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium last night, and what a spectacular debut it! Pep Guardiola’s men created three new league records in their new 18/19 home kit with this 3-1 win over the Seagulls- most points in a PL season, most goals in a PL season and most wins in a PL season.

Danilo, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho were the scorers for City, with Leroy Sane providing a hat trick of assists.

The kit, somewhat interestingly, sees a return to navy socks for the Citizens.

Kit:- Manchester City home uniform 2018/19 (Eng)

Manufacturer: Nike

Release date:- 9 May, 2018

Shirt sponsor:- Etihad Airways (Front), Nexen Tire (Sleeve)

First worn:- vs Brighton and Hove Albion 9 May, 2018 (Man City won 3-1)

Three asisst for Leroy Sane v Brighton for City