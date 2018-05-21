Official- Argentina 23 man squad for World Cup 2018- No place for Icardi, Lautaro Martinez in final Albiceleste WC roster

Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli has today (May 21, 2018) announced his 23 member squad for the 2018 World Cup. Notable omissions include Maurio Icardi, who scored 29 goals in the campaign and helped Inter to a Champions League spot, as well as the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Paredes and Ricky Centurion.

Only three players- Armani, Meza and Pavo ply their trade in Argentina. There are six Premier League players in this Argentine WC squad- Chelsea’s Willy Caballero, West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini, the Man Utd pair of Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero and the Man City duo of Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Aguero

Argentina WC Roster 2018:- Romero, Caballero, Armani; Mercado, Ansaldi, Otamendi, Fazio, Rojo, Tagliafico, Acuna; Mascherano, Salvio, Biglia, Lo Celso, Banega, Lanzini, Meza, di Maria, Pavon; Messi, Higuain, Dybala, Aguero