Fenerbahce 3-5 Real Madrid Player Ratings Audi Cup 2019 | Benzema stars with hat trick

Defensive problems continued to haunt Real Madrid but Karim Benzema’s hat trick ensured they would not suffer the ignominy of finishing last in the 2019 Audi Cup as they beat Fenerbahce 5-3 in the third place playoff fixture at the Allianz Arena. Los Blancos have now conceded 16 goals in pre-season and it will be an area of serious concern for manager Zinedine Zidane as the new season approaches.

Fenerbahce, whose tally of 44 goals scored in the 2018-19 Turkish league season was their lowest in over three decades, took the lead twice in the first half before eventually slumping to defeat, with defensive errors also proving to be their undoing.

Here are the player ratings from the game, one from a Spanish newspaper and the other from a Turkish one.

Spanish paper player ratings Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahce

Turkish media paper ratings- Fener 3-5 Real Madrid

The tournament was won by Tottenham, who beat Bayern on penalties in the final.