Statistics- Real Madrid and Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes is also a clutch penalty taker

Young Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, linked with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid in the current 2019-20 summer transfer window, is also an excellent penalty taker.

The Portuguese press have taken note of the fact that Bruno has been instrumental in Sporting CP’s penalty shootout victories in the recent past. The 24 year old has been asked to take penalties on the last six occasions, and has scored in all!

Another fine penalty taker appears to be veteran French international Jeremy Mathieu, who also boasts of a 100% record (4/4). A player favoured to take penalties, but not supremely successful with them is former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates, who now plies his trade in Lisbon.

A look at the stats below for Sporting’s incredible recent streak of penalty shootout wins (they’ve won the last seven they’ve been involved in)