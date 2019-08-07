Player Ratings Club Brugge 1-0 Dinamo Kiev 2019 Champions League- How did Mignolet and Percy Tau play?

Click here for player ratings Dynamo Kiev 3-3 Club Brugge August 13, 2019
Simon Mignolet made his club debut for Bruges in their Champions League clash against Dinamo Kiev in front of a 27,018 strong crowd on 6 August, 2019. The former Liverpool keeper was the only one on the evening to keep a clean sheet (the other four CL games all produced goals for both sides). Ethan Horvath was benched for this game, with Mignolet moving into the starting XI.
Mignolet made a crucial save in the 15th minute of the game to prevent Dynamo Kyiv from taking the lead. The save was mentioned in his rating by a Belgian newspaper, who gave hm a 7/10.
South African midfielder Percy Tau, on loan at Brugge from Brighton, also made his CL debut, having joined the Belgian outfit at the end of last month.
Tau was given a 7/10 rating, with the paper praising his “dynamism” and work rate before the interval, although they did add that he lost a bit of his spark after the interval.
Club Brugge player ratings vs Dinamo Kiev 2019- Belgian media (out of 10)
Dynamo Kyiv player ratings v Bruges UCL- Belgian media
Simon Mignolet player rating on Brugge debut against Dinamo Kiev
Percy Tau rating on Champions League debut for Brugge against Dinamo
Brugge won 1-0 thanks to a 37th minute penalty.
Nice to see Migs start on a positive. Should definitely thrive at Brugge.
Does Percy Tau speak Afrikaans? It, I assume, should help him adjust faster in Brugge, given they speak Dutch there?