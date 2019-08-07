Player Ratings Club Brugge 1-0 Dinamo Kiev 2019 Champions League- How did Mignolet and Percy Tau play?

By Soccer Blog | Aug 7, 2019

Simon Mignolet made his club debut for Bruges in their Champions League clash against Dinamo Kiev in front of a 27,018 strong crowd on 6 August, 2019. The former Liverpool keeper was the only one on the evening to keep a clean sheet (the other four CL games all produced goals for both sides). Ethan Horvath was benched for this game, with Mignolet moving into the starting XI.

Mignolet made a crucial save in the 15th minute of the game to prevent Dynamo Kyiv from taking the lead. The save was mentioned in his rating by a Belgian newspaper, who gave hm a 7/10.

South African midfielder Percy Tau, on loan at Brugge from Brighton, also made his CL debut, having joined the Belgian outfit at the end of last month.

Tau was given a 7/10 rating, with the paper praising his “dynamism” and work rate before the interval, although they did add that he lost a bit of his spark after the interval.

Club Brugge player ratings vs Dinamo Kiev 2019- Belgian media (out of 10)

brugge ratings vs dinamo kiev champions league 2019

Dynamo Kyiv player ratings v Bruges UCL- Belgian media

dinamo kiev ratings vs brugge 2019

Simon Mignolet player rating on Brugge debut against Dinamo Kiev

mignolet vs dinamo kiev

Percy Tau rating on Champions League debut for Brugge against Dinamo

percy tau vs dinamo kiev

Brugge won 1-0 thanks to a 37th minute penalty.

  1. Sean August 7, 2019 7:01 am

    Nice to see Migs start on a positive. Should definitely thrive at Brugge.

    Does Percy Tau speak Afrikaans? It, I assume, should help him adjust faster in Brugge, given they speak Dutch there?

