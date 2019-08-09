Premier League Title winning odds 2019-20 | Odds on each team to lift the trophy before start of the season

The new Premier League season begins tonight, with Liverpool taking on newly promoted Norwich at Anfield. Here is a look at the Premiership title winning odds for each of the 20 sides before the start of the campaign as on August 9, 2019 after the transfer window concluded. It’s unlikely that we’ll see someone do a Leicester, but it’s always nice to note historical odds before the start of a league season.

Last year the Premier League finished as Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United (in that order)

Judging by the odds, this season should finish as Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal.

After the top six, come Everton, Leicester, Wolves and West Ham. Villa are considered to have the best chance of the three promoted teams- they’re being quoted at 1000/1 while Norwich and Sheffield United are both at 2500/1.

Odds for Man City to defend title before start of the new 2019/20 season: 1/2

Odds for Liverpool to win the title before start of the season: 13/5

Odds for Spurs to win the title before start of the season: 16/1

Odds on Chelsea to win the title before start of the season: 33/1

Odds on Man Utd to win the title before start of the season: 40/1

Odds on Arsenal to win the title before start of the season: 50/1