Player Ratings Napoli 0-4 Barcelona 10 August 2019 Friendly- How did Griezmann & De Jong Play?

Round 2 of the Napoli vs Barcelona pre-season tussle went the way of the Spanish side as they secured an emphatic 4-0 win thanks to Luis Suarez’s brace.

It was a much changed Barca starting XI from the one that had edged the Partenopei 2-1 a few days ago. That game was more of a contest, this one not as much, as the ratings below show. Not a single Napoli player got more than 5, and all but one Barca player (Coutinho from the bench) got 6 or more.

Player ratings for the game from the Spanish papers. The likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Luis Suarez hugely impressive for Barca.

Napoli vs Barcelona 10 August, 2019 Player Ratings, Marks out of 10

Ratings ranging from 0 star to 3 star

Frenkie de Jong made 72 passes and 8 recoveries against Napoli- the most of any Barca player on the pitch