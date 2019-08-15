Paper Player Ratings Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool Super Cup August 14 2019- Mane & Kante the stars in Istanbul

Liverpool won the Super Cup last night, beating Chelsea on penalties in Istanbul after the scores had been tied 2-2 in normal time. Stand in keeper Adrian was the hero, saving Tammy Abraham’s penalty after nine previous spot kicks had all found their mark.
Here are player ratings from four different foreign newspapers. They come from France, Spain, Italy and hosts Turkey
French paper ratings LFC 2-2 Chelsea from L’Equipe
Spanish newspaper player ratings for Liverpool 2 Chelsea 2 from Mundo
Italian paper ratings for Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea Gazzetta
Turkey paper ratings for LFC 2-2 Chelsea from Hurriyet
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
Recent Comments