Champions League Group Stage Draw Result 19-20 | Easy UCL groups for City & Liverpool?

The draw for the group stage of the 2019/20 Champions League was officially conducted today, and both Manchester City and Liverpool have been given relatively straightforward groups. City are in Group C with Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta while Liverpool are in Group E alongside Napoli, Salzburg and Genk.

Last season’s finalists Tottenham are in Group B along with Bayern, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.

Group F is probably the group of death, with Barca, Dortmund and Inter all featuring. Group H could be a potential banana skin for Chelsea, who have Ajax, Valencia and Lille for company. Group G features Zenit, Benfica, Lyon and Leipzig- one from which all four teams will fancy their chances of advancing to the Round of 16.

Group Stage Draw Results 2019/20 Champions League

Original Four Pots from which the groups were drawn