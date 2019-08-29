Champions League Group Stage Draw Result 19-20 | Easy UCL groups for City & Liverpool?

By Soccer Blog | Aug 29, 2019

The draw for the group stage of the 2019/20 Champions League was officially conducted today, and both Manchester City and Liverpool have been given relatively straightforward groups. City are in Group C with Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta while Liverpool are in Group E alongside Napoli, Salzburg and Genk.

Last season’s finalists Tottenham are in Group B along with Bayern, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.

Group F is probably the group of death, with Barca, Dortmund and Inter all featuring. Group H could be a potential banana skin for Chelsea, who have Ajax, Valencia and Lille for company. Group G features Zenit, Benfica, Lyon and Leipzig- one from which all four teams will fancy their chances of advancing to the Round of 16.

Group Stage Draw Results 2019/20 Champions League

Champions League Group Stage Draw Result 2019-2020

Original Four Pots from which the groups were drawn

Champions League Group Stage 4 Pots 2019-2020

Related Posts:

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean August 29, 2019 6:21 pm

    Early predictions

    Real Madrid and PSG
    Liverpool and Napoli
    Bayern and Tottenham
    Barcelona and Dortmund
    Man City and Atalanta
    Benfica and Leizpig
    Atletico Macdrid and Juventus
    Ajax and Chelsea

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites