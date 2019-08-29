Champions League Group Stage Draw Result 19-20 | Easy UCL groups for City & Liverpool?

The draw for the group stage of the 2019/20 Champions League was officially conducted today, and both Manchester City and Liverpool have been given relatively straightforward groups. City are in Group C with Shakhtar, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta while Liverpool are in Group E alongside Napoli, Salzburg and Genk.
Last season’s finalists Tottenham are in Group B along with Bayern, Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.
Group F is probably the group of death, with Barca, Dortmund and Inter all featuring. Group H could be a potential banana skin for Chelsea, who have Ajax, Valencia and Lille for company. Group G features Zenit, Benfica, Lyon and Leipzig- one from which all four teams will fancy their chances of advancing to the Round of 16.
Group Stage Draw Results 2019/20 Champions League
Original Four Pots from which the groups were drawn
Early predictions
Real Madrid and PSG
Liverpool and Napoli
Bayern and Tottenham
Barcelona and Dortmund
Man City and Atalanta
Benfica and Leizpig
Atletico Macdrid and Juventus
Ajax and Chelsea