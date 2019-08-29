Composition & Club Representation- England Football Squad for September Euro Qualifiers against Bulgaria & Kosovo

England manager Gareth Southgate has today (August 29, 2019) named his 25 man Three Lions squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria (7 September, Wembley) and Kosovo (10 September, St.Mary’s) next month. Man Utd full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Villa CB Tyrone Mings have received their maiden senior call ups.

How many clubs are represented in the England national team for the home Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo?

The 25 member England squad for the September qualifiers has been drawn from thirteen different clubs- Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Bournemouth, Burnley, Dortmund, Everton, Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester, Manchester United, Man City, West Ham and Tottenham.

With Fabian Delph and John Stones both being injured and Kyle Walker a surprise exclusion, reigning league champions Man City have just one representative- Raheem Sterling.

Representatives for each team- which club has the most players in the England side, and which team has the least?

Man Utd 4 (Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Rashford)

Liverpool 4 (Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson)

Tottenham 3 (Rose, Winks, Kane)

Leicester 2 (Chilwell, Maddison)

Aston Villa 2 (Heaton, Mings)

Chelsea 2 (Barkley, Mount)

Everton 2 (Pickford, Keane)

Man City 1 (Sterling)

Burnley 1 (Pope)

West Ham 1 (Rice)

Bournemouth 1 (Wilson)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Trippier)

BVB 1 (Sancho)

Which foreign based players have been named in the England squad for the September 19 qualifers?

2- Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund