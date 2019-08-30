Polish clubs performances in Europe 2019-20 | Poland clubs in Champions League & Europa 19-20 season

The 2018/19 season was a disappointing year for Polish clubs in Europe, and the story repeats itself for the 2019/20 one, with none of the four Ekstraklasa teams able to make it to the group stages of either the Champions League or the Europa League. With the exception of Legia Warsaw, no team was even able to win a two legged tie- Piast, Lechia and Cracovia all lost in the very first game of their respective competitions.

Polish clubs performances in UCL/UEL 2019-20 season

Piast Gliwice (1st in Ekstraklasa 2018/19)

Champions League First Qualifying Round 2019/20

BATE 1-1 Piast

Piast 1-2 BATE (Belarus)

Piast Gliwice lose 3-2 on aggregate and are eliminated from the Champions League.

Piast drop down to the second qualifying round of the 2019/20 Europa League

Piast 3-2 Riga (Latvia)

Riga 2-1 Piast

Piast lose on the away goals rule and are eliminated from the Europa League.

Lechia Gdansk (3rd in Ekstraklasa 2018/19, also Polish Cup champions)

Europa League Second Qualifying Round 2019/20

Lechia 2-1 Brondby (Denmark)

Brondby 4-1 Lechia (AET)

Lechia lose 5-3 on aggregate and are eliminated from the Europa League.

Cracovia (4th in Ekstraklasa 2018/19)

Europa League 1st Qualifying Round 2019/20

DAC Dunajska Streda 1-1 Cracovia

Cracovia 2-2 DAC Dunajska Streda (AET) (Slovakia)

Cracovia lose on the away goals rule and are eliminated from the Europa League.

Legia Warsaw (2nd in EK 18/19)

First Qualifying Round EL 19/20

Europa 0-0 Legia

Legia 3-0 Europa (Gibraltar)

Second Qualifying Round EL 19/20

Legia 1-0 KuPS

KuPS 0-0 Legia (Finland)

Legia win 1-0 on aggregate.

Third Qualifying Round EL 19/20

Legia 0-0 Atromitos (Greece)

Atromitos 0-2 Legia

Legia win 2-0 on aggregate

Playoff Round 19/20 EL

Legia 0-0 Rangers (Scotland)

Rangers 1-0 Legia

Legia lose 1-0 on aggregate and are eliminated from the Europa League.