What are the salaries of Napoli players in 2019-20 season? List of SSC Napoli player wages 2019-2020

Here is a look at the salary list of Napoli players for the 19/20 season, courtesy Italian newspaper Gazzetta. All salary figures in million euros and net (after tax)

Who is the highest paid player at Napoli?

The Napoli player with the highest salary is defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who earns 6m euros a year. The Senegalese international was fourth on this list last year.

What is Hirving Lozano’s salary at Napoli?

Mexican international Lozano, a new arrival at Napoli this summer from PSV, earns 4.5m a year.

What is Lorenzo Insigne’s salary at Napoli?

Lorenzo Insigne gets paid 4.6m euros a year- Napoli’s second best paid player after Koulibaly.

How much does Dries Mertens earn at Napoli?

Dries Mertens earns a salary of 4m euros a year.

Also check out Juventus player salaries for the 2019/20 season– Cristiano Ronaldo earns as much as Napoli’s top eight paid players (Koulibaly, Insigne, Lozano, Mertens, Manolas, Callejon, Llorente and Milik) put together.