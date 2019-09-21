Video Goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad save vs Pyramids FC 2019- Great double save in Egyptian League for ENPPI

This Mahmoud Gad save vs Pyramids FC (VIDEO BELOW) was an absolutely stunning piece of goalkeeping from the Egyptian league, with the ENPPI keeper producing two absolutely fine saves- first a header coming off his line, and then moving back just in time to stop another sweetly struck volley. His side eventually lost 4-0, but these saves have catapulted him into the limelight
Mahmoud Gad goalkeeping vs Pyramids for ENPPI- great double save, credits Streamable
This Egyptian keeper reminds me of Rene Higuaita!
Have to feel for the player who hit the volley though. That was almost perfect as well.