Poland Squad for October 2019 Qualifiers against Latvia & North Macedonia- Fabianski injured, Rado Majecki called up

Poland have officially announced their squad for the upcoming European qualifiers against Latvia and North Macedonia. The Poles currently top Group G with 13 points from six games, two ahead of Slovenia. They will play bottom of the table Latvia in Riga on October 10, followed by a home clash against North Macedonia on October 13 in Warsaw.

Lukasz Fabianski is the biggest name missing from this list, with the West Ham goalkeeper injured over the weekend in his club’s game against Bournemouth. His replacement is Legia stopper Radoslaw Majecki, who is one of two locally based players in this 25 member squad, the other being defender Artur Jedrzejczyk.

Polish Roster for October 2019 Euro Qualifiers against Latvia and North Macedonia

Szczesny (Juventus), Skorupski (Bologna), Majecki (Legia); Bednarek (Southampton), Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Cionek (SPAL), Glik (Monaco), Kedziora (Dinamo Kyiv), Jedrzejczyk (Legia), Reca (SPAL), Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow); Bielik (Derby), Goralski (Ludogorets), Frankowski (Chicago Fire), Grosicki (Hull), Kadzior (Dinamo Zagreb), Klich (Leeds), Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow), Linetty (Sampdoria), Szymanski (Dinamo Moscow), Zielinski (Napoli); Kownacki (Dusseldorf), Lewandowski (Bayern), Piatek (AC Milan), Milik (Napoli)