Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 4-0 Sevilla 6 October 2019- Vidal, Ter Stegen shine

By Soccer Blog | Oct 7, 2019

Here are player ratings from the Spanish newspaper following Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Sevilla at the Nou Camp. The Catalans had four different goal scorers as they beat Julen Lopetegui’s men to move to second in the league.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Arturo Vidal praised across all newspapers, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi also earning plaudits for their efforts.

AS Newspaper ratings Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla 2019

player ratings barcelona 4-0 sevilla 6 october 2019

Sport Spain Newspaper Player Ratings FCB 4-0 Sevilla

player ratings barcelona 4-0 sevilla 6 october 2019 sport newspaper

MD player ratings for Barcelona-Sevilla 4-0 6 October 2019

barca 4-0 sevilla player ratings 2019

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites