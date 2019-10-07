Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 4-0 Sevilla 6 October 2019- Vidal, Ter Stegen shine

Here are player ratings from the Spanish newspaper following Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Sevilla at the Nou Camp. The Catalans had four different goal scorers as they beat Julen Lopetegui’s men to move to second in the league.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Arturo Vidal praised across all newspapers, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi also earning plaudits for their efforts.

AS Newspaper ratings Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla 2019

Sport Spain Newspaper Player Ratings FCB 4-0 Sevilla

MD player ratings for Barcelona-Sevilla 4-0 6 October 2019