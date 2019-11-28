Newspaper Player Ratings Lille vs Ajax 2019 Champions League- Osimhen, Ziyech good

Ajax extended their unbeaten run in away Champions League fixtures to a remarkable 14 games as they beat Lille OSC 2-0. The 2-0 win for Ajax eliminated Lille and put the Dutch giants in a strong position to qualify- they lead the group on 10 points going into the final round of fixtures.

L’Equipe player ratings for LOSC 0-2 Ajax

French newspaper L’Equipe thought Hakim Ziyech was the best Ajax player on show, giving him a 8/10. There was little to cheer from the Lille point of view, but young Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was rated their best player according to these ratings, with a 6/10.

The poorest players were Reinildo and Bamba, both of whom got a 2/10 player rating for Lille, while on the Ajax side, Schuurs and Mazraoui both got a 4/10 each. The other game in this group on the evening ended in a 2-2 draw, with Valencia holding Chelsea to a draw at the Mestalla in Spain.

Sport Newspaper player ratings Lille v Ajax