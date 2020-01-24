Culturalazo! Spanish Newspaper Headline & Player Ratings Cultural Leonesa 2-1 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 2020

By Soccer Blog | Jan 24, 2020

“Culturalazo” was the headline of Spanish newspaper AS- their reaction to Cultural Leonesa’s stunning Copa del Rey triumph over Atletico Madrid. It was the first time since 2011 that Atleti had been knocked out of the Kings Cup by lower division opposition. Arguably the upset of the round!

Cultural Leonesa 2 (Castaneda 83, Benito Crujera 117) beat Atletico Madrid 1 (Angel Correa 62)

We’ve also compiled newspaper player ratings from some Spanish papers (ABC, Mundo and AS)

AS Newspaper headline after Cultural 2-1 Atleti Copa 2020

Culturalazo Headline Newspaper AS after Atletico Cultural Leonesa Copa del Rey

Mundo Deportivo player ratings Cultural vs Atletico Madrid 2020

MD gave Leonesa manager Manuel Aira a four star rating while giving his opposite number Diego Simeone a single star.

Cultural Leonesa Atleti Player Ratings Mundo Deportivo 2020

El Rey Leon- Marca reaction to Cultural Leonesa v Atleti

Marca Headline Cultural Atletico Copa 2020 Newspaper

AS newspaper player ratings Cultural Leonesa-Atleti

Cultural-2-1-Atletico-Madrid-Player-Ratings-2020-Copa

ABC paper ratings for Cultural Atletico de Madrid Kings Cup 2020

Player-ratings-Cultural-Atletico-2020-Spanish-Cup

