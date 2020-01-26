Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Valencia 2-0 Barcelona 25 January 2020- Ter Stegen good, but rest poor

By Soccer Blog | Jan 26, 2020

Here is how the big Spanish newspapers (Marca, AS, Mundo Deportivo and Sport) rated Barcelona’s players after their shock 2-0 loss to Valencia at the Mestalla- also new manager Setien’s first loss as FCB manager.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who saved a first half penalty, was the only starting player to emerge with some kind of credit, but the rest had pretty poor ratings, as shown below.

Sport Newspaper player & Team ratings VCF 2-0 Barca

VCF 2-0 Barca Player Ratings 2020

Marca ratings Valencia 2-0 FCB

Marca Player Ratings Valencia vs Barca 2020 January 25

Mundo Deportivo Player and Manager Ratings Valencia 2-0 Barcelona

Valencia vs Barcelona 2020 Player Ratings Mundo Deportivo

AS Newspaper player ratings Valencia vs Barca

AS thought half the side, including Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, didn’t deserve a rating!

Player Ratings Valencia 2-0 Barcelona AS Newspaper 2020

