Video Martin Terrier collapses on pitch against Toulouse 2020- Faints while playing for Lyon

This Martin Terrier collapsing incident (VIDEO BELOW) was a scary moment from the OL Toulouse game on 26 January 2020 at the Groupama Stadium, with the Lyon star literally slumping to the ground despite no one being around him. He was stretchered off as medics rushed on to the pitch, and was later reported to be feeling better, having regained conciousness.

Martin Terrier incident vs TFC 2020 via Streamable

Terrier was replaced in the game by Karl Toko-Ekambi, who went on to score as OL eventually beat TFC 3-0 in this clash.