French Newspaper Player Ratings Lille 0-2 PSG January 26 2020- Icardi & Mbappe poor, Neymar good

Here is how the big French newspapers rated Paris SG and Lille’s players following the former’s 2-0 win in front of a 49,132 strong crowd on January 26, 2020.

Neymar was the highest rated Paris SG player on the evening- his brace helped them triumph 2-0. However Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe didn’t have such a great evening, as can be seen from these ratings.

L’Equipe newspaper player ratings Lille vs PSG 2020

Le Parisien paper Paris SG player ratings against LOSC 2020