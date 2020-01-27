French Newspaper Player Ratings Lille 0-2 PSG January 26 2020- Icardi & Mbappe poor, Neymar good

By Soccer Blog | Jan 27, 2020

Here is how the big French newspapers rated Paris SG and Lille’s players following the former’s 2-0 win in front of a 49,132 strong crowd on January 26, 2020.

Neymar was the highest rated Paris SG player on the evening- his brace helped them triumph 2-0. However Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe didn’t have such a great evening, as can be seen from these ratings.

L’Equipe newspaper player ratings Lille vs PSG 2020

Lille PSG Player Ratings January 26 2020 L'Equipe

Le Parisien paper Paris SG player ratings against LOSC 2020

LOSC Paris SG Player Ratings 2020 Le Parisien Newspaper

