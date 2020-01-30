French Newspaper Player Ratings Pau 0-2 PSG Coupe de France January 29 2020- Paredes good

Here is how the big French newspapers rated Paris Saint-Germain’s players following their 2-0 French Cup Round of 16 win over third tier outfit Pau on 29 January 2020. PSG secured the victory in front of a 16,707 strong crowd thanks to goals from Leandro Paredes (25) and Pablo Sarabia (53).

It was a pretty solid evening for Thomas Tuchel’s side, as shown by these player ratings, generally ranging from 5 to 7. The 2-0 win secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France

L’Equipe player ratings Pau vs PSG 2020

Le Parisien Paris SG newspaper ratings vs Pau Coupe de France 2020