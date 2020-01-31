Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Barca 5-0 Leganes Copa del Rey 30 January 2020- Messi excellent

Here is how the big Spanish newspapers rated Barca’s players following their 5-0 Copa del Rey triumph over Leganes. Lionel Messi, who scored two of Barcelona’s five goals, was the pick of the lot, as illustrated by these player ratings below.

Sport Newspaper ratings Barcelona 5-0 Leganes

Sport gave Messi a 8 (the highest of the players on display) and awarded Barca a team rating of 6.4 (as against the 4.7 for Leganes)

AS Newspaper player ratings Barcelona vs Leganes- Messi with three stars

MD (Mundo Deportivo) Barca Leganes Player Ratings Copa January 30

A whole bunch of three stars from Mundo, who were also impressed with the trio of Ruibal, Braithwaite and Roque Mesa from the CD Leganes side.