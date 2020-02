Here is how the big French newspapers (L’Equipe, Le Parisien) rated Paris Saint-Germain and MHSC’s players following the former’s 5-0 league win in front of a 47,701 strong crowd at Parc des Princes.

While PSG were good, Montpellier were dire (they had two players sent off), and this reflects in their player ratings from L’Equipe.

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs MHSC 2020