9 penalties missed in a row in Japanese Super Cup 2020- Video Yokohama F Marinos Vissel Kobe Penalty Shootout Highlights

This bizarre nine penalties missed in a row (VIDEO BELOW) was perhaps some kind of record for most number of penalties missed in a shootout that took place in the Fuji Xerox Japanese Super Cup clash between Yokohama F Marinos and Vissel Kobe on 8 February, 2020. Both teams converted their first two penalties in the shootout, but there were then nine misses (including one from Thomas Vermaelen) in succession before Hotaru Yamaguchi put away his spot kick to help Vissel Kobe win 3-2 on pens after the game had finished 3-3 in regular time.

Yokohama Vissel Kobe Penalties Video (9 missed in a row), video via Streamable

The 9 penalties missed in a row: Edigar Junio (Y), Keijiro Ogawa (V); Kota Mizunuma (Y), Daigo Nishi (V); Ken Matsubara (Y), Reo Osaki (V); Takuya Wada (Y), Thomas Vermaelen (V); Keita Endo (Y)