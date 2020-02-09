Italian Newspaper Player Ratings Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus 8 February 2020- Pjanic & Bonucci disappointing, Amrabat & Borini good

Here is how the big Italian newspapers rated Juve and Hellas Verona’s players following the latter’s stunning 2-1 win at home, which means Inter can go level with Sarri’s side if they beat rivals Milan.

Hellas Verona starting XI v Juve: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Borini

Juve starting lineup vs Hellas 2020: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was perhaps the pick of the Juve players and put Juve ahead in the 64th minute, but his team mates let him down as Verona claimed a 2-1 win in front of a 28,654 crowd. Nordin Amrabat and Fabio Borini were both impressive for the home side. GdS gave Hellas a team rating of 7.5, as opposed to the 5 for Juve.

