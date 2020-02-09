Italian Newspaper Player Ratings Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus 8 February 2020- Pjanic & Bonucci disappointing, Amrabat & Borini good

By Soccer Blog | Feb 9, 2020

Here is how the big Italian newspapers rated Juve and Hellas Verona’s players following the latter’s stunning 2-1 win at home, which means Inter can go level with Sarri’s side if they beat rivals Milan.

Hellas Verona starting XI v Juve: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Borini

Juve starting lineup vs Hellas 2020: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings Hellas-Juve 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo was perhaps the pick of the Juve players and put Juve ahead in the 64th minute, but his team mates let him down as Verona claimed a 2-1 win in front of a 28,654 crowd. Nordin Amrabat and Fabio Borini were both impressive for the home side. GdS gave Hellas a team rating of 7.5, as opposed to the 5 for Juve.

Hellas Verona 2-1 Juve 2020 Player Ratings GDS

Hellas Juve Player Ratings 2020 Gazzetta

Corriere della Sera player ratings Verona-Juventus 2-1

Player Ratings Hellas Verona Juve 2020 Corriere della Sera

Libero paper ratings Hellas Verona vs Juve 2020

Libero Juve Ratings vs Hellas Verona 2020

Libero Player Ratings Hellas-Juve 2-1

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites