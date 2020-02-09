Italian Newspaper Player Ratings Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus 8 February 2020- Pjanic & Bonucci disappointing, Amrabat & Borini good

Here is how the big Italian newspapers rated Juve and Hellas Verona’s players following the latter’s stunning 2-1 win at home, which means Inter can go level with Sarri’s side if they beat rivals Milan.
Hellas Verona starting XI v Juve: Silvestri; Rrahmani, Kumbulla, Gunter; Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic; Pessina, Zaccagni; Borini
Juve starting lineup vs Hellas 2020: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo
Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings Hellas-Juve 2-1
Cristiano Ronaldo was perhaps the pick of the Juve players and put Juve ahead in the 64th minute, but his team mates let him down as Verona claimed a 2-1 win in front of a 28,654 crowd. Nordin Amrabat and Fabio Borini were both impressive for the home side. GdS gave Hellas a team rating of 7.5, as opposed to the 5 for Juve.
Corriere della Sera player ratings Verona-Juventus 2-1
Libero paper ratings Hellas Verona vs Juve 2020
