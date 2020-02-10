Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona February 2020- How did de Jong, Messi & Griezmann play?

Here is how the big Spanish sports newpapers rated Real Betis and Barca’s players following the latter’s narrow 3-2 win at the Villamarin on 9 February, 2020

Barca starting XI v Betis 2020: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Messi, Sergi Roberto, Griezmann

Sport Newspaper player ratings Real Betis vs Barcelona 9 February, 2020

Sport were scathing in their Barca player ratings- Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong both got 8/10, but everyone else struggled. Barca’s team rating was 5/10, as opposed to the 6/10 for Betis, who ended up on the losing side.

AS Player ratings Betis 2-3 Barca

Mundo Deportivo paper player ratings Betis vs Barca 2020

Marca ratings Real Betis Barca 2020

Marca’s ratings were a mix of one and two stars- no player from either side, not even Messi, who had a hat trick of assists, or de Jong, who scored a fine equaliser, got more.