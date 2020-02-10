Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona February 2020- How did de Jong, Messi & Griezmann play?

By Soccer Blog | Feb 10, 2020

Here is how the big Spanish sports newpapers rated Real Betis and Barca’s players following the latter’s narrow 3-2 win at the Villamarin on 9 February, 2020

Barca starting XI v Betis 2020: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Umtiti, Lenglet, Junior Firpo, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Messi, Sergi Roberto, Griezmann

Sport Newspaper player ratings Real Betis vs Barcelona 9 February, 2020

Sport were scathing in their Barca player ratings- Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong both got 8/10, but everyone else struggled. Barca’s team rating was 5/10, as opposed to the 6/10 for Betis, who ended up on the losing side.

Player Ratings Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona 9 February 2020 Sport Newspaper

AS Player ratings Betis 2-3 Barca

Betis 2-3 Barca Player Ratings AS Newspaper

Mundo Deportivo paper player ratings Betis vs Barca 2020

Betis vs Barcelona Player Ratings Mundo Deportivo 2020

Marca ratings Real Betis Barca 2020

Marca’s ratings were a mix of one and two stars- no player from either side, not even Messi, who had a hat trick of assists, or de Jong, who scored a fine equaliser, got more.

Marca Ratings Betis Barca 9 February 2020

Related Posts:

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean February 10, 2020 8:23 am

    Fekir perhaps too good for Betis?

    Three very unlikely scorers for Barca, but they all had a common guy in the assist column!

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites