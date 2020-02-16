French Newspaper Player Ratings Amiens 4-4 PSG 15 February 2020- Navas, Draxler, Bongani Zungu & Gueye

Here is how the big French newspaper rated ASC and Paris SG’s players following their 4-4 draw on Saturday afternoon. The second from bottom club lead the defending champions 3-1 at half time, with the game eventually finishing 4-4. As you’d expect from the scoreline, several PSG players had a shocker, and that’s reflected in the ratings from the papers.

L’Equipe player ratings Amiens-PSG 4-4

For PSG, Ander Herrera and Kouassi, both of whom found the back of the net got a 6 and 7 respectively, but plenty of 2, 3’s and 4/10 for the rest. Amiens got a team rating of 5.4 from 10 while PSG were rated as a 4.2

From the Amiens side, Gael Kakuta, who scored a stunner; Serhou Guirassy, who netted a stoppage time equaliser and Bongani Zungu got a 7/10 for their efforts.

Le Parisien Paris SG player ratings vs Amiens 2020

Kouassi with a 6, Herrera with a 4.5, but like with L’Equipe, poor ratings for the rest.