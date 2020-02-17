Italian Newspaper Player Ratings Lazio-Inter 2-1 16 February 2020- Ashley Young stars for Inter Milan

By Soccer Blog | Feb 17, 2020

Here is a look at how the big Italian newspapers reacted following Lazio’s 2-1 win over Inter Milan. Ashley Young was rated as Inter’s best player on the evening, just like his fellow Man Utd team mate, Chris Smalling had been for Roma against Bologna over the weekend.

Libero player ratings Lazio 2-1 Inter Milan 2020

Player Ratings Lazio-Inter 2-1 2020 Libero Newspaper

Player Ratings Lazio 2-1 Inter 2020 Libero

Gazzetta dello Sport player ratings Lazio-Inter 2-1

Inter player ratings vs Lazio 2020 Gazzetta

Internazionale Player Ratings vs Lazio 2020 GDS

Inter Milan player ratings vs Lazio 2020 Gazzetta

Lazio player ratings vs Inter 2020 Gazzetta

Lazio player ratings v Inter GDS 2020

SSC Lazio player ratings vs Inter Gazzetta 2020

Il Messaggero player ratings Lazio 2-1 Internazionale

Lazio vs Inter 2020 Player Ratings Il Messaggero Newspaper

Lazio Inter 2-1 Player Ratings Messaggero

