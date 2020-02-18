English Newspaper Player Ratings Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd 17 February 2020- How did Matic & Bruno Fernandes play?

By Soccer Blog | Feb 18, 2020

Here is a look at how the big English newspapers rated Chelsea and and Man Utd’s players following the latter’s 2-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge- the first time in the modern PL era that MU have done the double over CFC.

Man United player ratings vs Chelsea from MEN newspaper

The best Manchester United players vs Chelsea, according to the Manchester Evening News, were the quartet of Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic and Bruno Fernandes, all of whom got a 8/10 rating.

MU player ratings vs Chelsea Manchester Evening News Paper 2020

MUFC Player Ratings vs Chelsea 2020 MEN Newspaper

Telegraph player ratings Chelsea vs MUFC 2020

Chelsea vs Man United Player Ratings Telegraph

Mirror player ratings Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0

Chelsea vs Man utd Player Ratings Daily Mirror

Chelsea vs Man U Ratings Mirror

