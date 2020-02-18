English Newspaper Player Ratings Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd 17 February 2020- How did Matic & Bruno Fernandes play?

Here is a look at how the big English newspapers rated Chelsea and and Man Utd’s players following the latter’s 2-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge- the first time in the modern PL era that MU have done the double over CFC.

Man United player ratings vs Chelsea from MEN newspaper

The best Manchester United players vs Chelsea, according to the Manchester Evening News, were the quartet of Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Nemanja Matic and Bruno Fernandes, all of whom got a 8/10 rating.

Telegraph player ratings Chelsea vs MUFC 2020

Mirror player ratings Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0