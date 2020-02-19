Newspaper Player Ratings Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool 18 February 2020 Champions League- Renan Lodi, Felipe, Salah

Here is how the big European newspapers rated Atleti and Liverpool’s players following the former’s surprise 1-0 win over the reigning CL holders at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti starting line up vs Liverpool CL: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Lemar, Partey, Saul, Koke, Correa, Morata

LFC starting XI v ATM CL 2020: Alisson, TAA, VVD, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Firmino

L’Equipe player ratings Atleti-Liverpool 1-0

French newspaper L’Equipe were impressed with Atleti’s Brazilian left back Renan Lodi, but less so with Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata. On the LFC side, it was mostly a bunch of 4 and 5’s on 10, with goalkeeper Alisson getting a 6.

The paper also gave Diego Simeone a manager rating of 8/10, with Jurgen Klopp getting a 4/10.

AS Newspaper player ratings Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

On to Spanish newspaper AS, who also gave Renan Lodi three stars, but were equally impressed by fellow Brazilian Felipe Monteiro’s performance.

Fellow Spanish newspaper Sport were disappointed with the performances of Liverpool’s trio upfront.

Telegraph player ratings Atleti v Liverpool

These were the player ratings from the UK Telegraph.

Gazzetta dello Sport ratings Atletico-Liverpool

Having covered France, Spain and the UK, here is how Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport saw the game.