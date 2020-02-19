Newspaper Player Ratings Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSG Champions League 18 February 2020- Gueye, Verratti, Haaland, Mbappe

By Soccer Blog | Feb 19, 2020

Here is how the big European newspapers rated Borussia Dortmund and Paris SG’s players following the former’s 2-1 triumph at the Westfalenstadion on 18 February, 2020. This was expected to be a tasty clash, featuring the likes of Haaland, Mbappe and Neymar, and two of this trio were on the scoresheet in the first leg of this Round of 16 CL game.

L’Equipe player ratings BVB-PSG 18 February, 2020

L’Equipe gave PSG a team rating of 4.3/10, as compared to the 6.3/10 for Borussia Dortmund. Not surprisingly, Erling Haaland was the highest rated player on either side, getting a 8/10. For PSG, Gueye (2/10) and Di Maria (3/10), while Zagadou got the lowest player rating for BVB with a 4/10.

Thomas Tuchel got a manager rating of 3/10- his opposite number Lucien Favre was given a 7/10.

There were some worries before the game about referee Lahoz, but L’Equipe found him to be quite decent, giving him a 7/10.

Player Ratings BVB PSG 2020 Champions League L'Equipe

AS Newspaper player rating Dortmund-PSG 2-1

Marco Verratti was the only Paris SG player to get more than a single star. Gueye wasn’t deemed worthy of a rating, as was BVB’s Zagadou. Haaland got a three star player rating, as can be seen below.

BVB 2-1 PSG Player Ratings 2020 AS Newspaper

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs Dortmund 2020

Le Parisien were also unhappy with the performance of Thiago Silva, with the Brazilian centreback getting the same player rating as Gueye.

PSG player ratings vs Dortmund 2020 Le Parisien

Gazzetta dello Sport ratings BVB vs Paris SG

Italian newspaper Gazzetta were disappointed with Thorgan Hazard (5/10) and Gueye (4.5/10) in their player ratings.

BVB vs PSG Player Ratings Gazzetta Dello Sport

BVB starting lineup vs PSG UCL 2020: Burki, Hummels, Piszczek, Raphael, Hakimi, Zagadou, Witsel, Can, Sancho, Hazard, Haaland

Paris Saint Germain starting XI vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League 2020: Navas, Meunier, Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Gueye, Verratti, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

