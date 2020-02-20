Newspaper Player Ratings Manchester City 2-0 West Ham 19 February 2020- Soucek, KdB, Snodgrass, Fabianski

Here is how the big English newspapers rated Manchester City and West Ham’s players following their midweek game at the Etihad Stadium. City won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri.

Man City player ratings vs West Ham 2020 (via Manchester Evening News)

MEN were impressed with Kevin de Bruyne, and gave him a 9/10. Gabriel Jesus the only starting player to get less than 6- he was given a 5/10 player rating by the newspaper.

Telegraph player ratings MCFC v West Ham

The Telegraph gave Tomas Soucek a 5/10 and Robert Snodgrass a 4/10, with Lukasz Fabianski the best rated Hammers player with a 7/10.

Daily Mirror ratings Man City-West Ham 2-0