French Newspaper Player Ratings PSG 4-3 Bordeaux 23 February 2020- How did Neymar, Cavani, Hwang Ui-Jo and Koscielny play?

Here is a look at the player ratings from the French press following Paris SG’s 4-3 win over FCGB on 23 February, 2020. Edinson Cavani and Marquinhos were the stars of the show, with the former’s goal making him the first PSG player to hit the 200 goal mark for the club.

L’Equipe player ratings Paris SG 4-3 Bordeaux

L’Equipe were disappointed with Neymar’s sending off, and gave him a player rating of 4/10. The only player lower than him on the Paris Saint-Germain starting XI was goalkeeper Serge Rico with a 3/10. PSG got a team rating of 5.3/10.

For Bordeaux, Hwang and Laurent Koscielny got 5/10 and 4/10 respectively, with Toma Basic their best player on the evening with a 6/10 rating. FCGB were given a team rating of 4.6/10

Le Parisien PSG player ratings vs Girondins Bordeaux 2020